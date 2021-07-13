76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after allegedly jumping fence and breaking into 15 cars

2 hours 15 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, July 13 2021 Jul 13, 2021 July 13, 2021 3:39 PM July 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - A man allegedly burglarized 15 cars at a single body shop in Ascension Parish.

Dre Lightfoot was arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, after breaking into Donaldsonville Body and Glass on July 6.

Deputies said the video showed Lightfoot jumping over a chain-link fence and breaking into 15 cars.

Lightfoot was booked on one charge of criminal trespassing and 15 counts of simple burglary.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days