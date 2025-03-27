70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after allegedly choking, striking individual with pipe in Belle River

7 hours 43 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, March 27 2025 Mar 27, 2025 March 27, 2025 2:21 PM March 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BELLE RIVER — A man accused of hitting someone with a pipe during a fight was arrested Wednesday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

Travis Paul Aucoin, 49, was booked with aggravated battery and criminal trespass after deputies found the pipe and found him nearby.

An argument over "family-related matters" escalated to a physical fight at a home on Riverbend Street, authorities said.

Investigators said Aucoin is accused of hitting the other man with a pipe and trying to choke him, leaving visible injuries.

Aucoin remains in the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days