Man arrested after admitting to hiding weed & MDMA in his vehicle

Treavor Jones

BATON ROUGE – Officials with Baton Rouge Police say a man has been arrested after being caught with MDMA and marijuana while in a parking lot notorious for narcotics activity.

Police say they watched as 30-year-old Treavor Lynn Jones drove a GMC Yukon with illegally tinted windows into the parking lot of B’s Seafood and Deli around 6:40 p.m., Thursday.

Authorities say as they approached Jones, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and saw him cut open a cigar, a practice common among those planning to fill cigar paper with weed.

According to a police report, when questioned, Jones admitted to having marijuana hidden under the rear mat of his vehicle.

Police say they found this, along with four dosage units of MDMA.

The report goes on to say Jones admitted that the MDMA was also his, and he’d forgotten he had it in his vehicle.

Jones has a history of arrests, his most recent in 2009, for theft.

Police arrested Jones and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for drug possession.