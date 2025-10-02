Man arrested after 7-year-old girl raped, encouraged to have sex with her brother; mother also charged

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of molesting two young children in 2023 was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies; the children's mother was also arrested as a principal to the crimes against nature.

Deputies began investigating 41-year-old Shalom Moalem-Rabi in May after receiving a tip from the FBI alleging that he raped a 7-year-old girl on multiple occasions and made the girl and her 5-year-old brother "fondle his penis."

Moalem-Rabi also encouraged the siblings to have sex with each other.

"They let us do sex," the young girl told authorities during the investigation.

Moalem-Rabi was arrested and charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile, as well as one count each of first-degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature.

A warrant was also issued for 31-year-old Allison Stearns, Moalem-Rabi's former live-in girlfriend. Police records accuse Stearns as a principal in the rape of her daughter, the molestation of both children and the crimes against nature.

According to her warrant, Stearns has been living in North Dakota for the last two years, while the children live with their biological father in another state.

Stearns told authorities that she did not know about the sexual abuse during her relationship with Moalem-Rabi, who she said was "not a pleasant person and ultimately separated from (him) due to differences in parenting styles."

She was arrested on Sept. 19 in Stark County, North Dakota. She has yet to be extradited to Louisiana.