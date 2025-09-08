Man arrested after 2 days on the run for allegedly shooting his brother in stomach

TICKFAW — A man was arrested after nearly two days on the run for allegedly shooting his brother in the stomach multiple times in Tickfaw, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Randolph Brown III, 27, faces charges of attempted manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Brown is accused of shooting his 24-year-old brother in the stomach multiple times at their Tickfaw-are apartment late Saturday night, TPSO said in a news release. Brown then fled the scene, but was found and arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

The victim was brought to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to deputies.

TPSO said investigators confirmed that the gun Brown allegedly used was stolen from the Houma area.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting, and what led up to it was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TPSO Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or on their website.