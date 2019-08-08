94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after 12-year-old driving his car hits boy

3 hours 30 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 August 08, 2019 11:13 AM August 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KCRG

WATERLOO, Iowa - Police say an Iowa man has been arrested after a 12-year-old driving his car struck a 4-year-old boy on a bicycle.

Police say 34-year-old Jesse Azbill had given the 12-year-old boy permission to drive the vehicle, and Azbill was in it when the little boy was struck just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Waterloo. The boy was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. His name and medical condition have not been released.

Jail records say Azbill remained in custody Thursday. He's charged with child endangerment causing injury and serious injury by vehicle. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police aren't certain of Azbill's relationship with the 12-year-old boy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days