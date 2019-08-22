Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested, accused of threatening victims with gun
BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a man accused of harassing two victims.
Around 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, a man and woman arrived at the police station to file a complaint against a man identified as Jeremiah Clark. According to the male victim, Clark sent them threatening text messages.
The arrest report said Clark threatened to shoot the victims and harm their family members. He also allegedly sent a picture of himself holding a gun.
Authorities contacted Clark and advised him to stop contacting the victims.
Moments after the victims left the station, they called police and said Clark had driven by their residence and pointed a gun at them. Clark was allegedly upset the victims had gone to the police station.
Clark was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper telephone communications.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs chicken restaurant damaged in overnight fire
-
One killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 1 South in Port Allen
-
Memorial services for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco to begin Thursday
-
Popeyes restaurants running out of chicken sandwiches amid popular internet debate
-
Daycare under investigation after child found wandering near roadway