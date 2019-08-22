Man arrested, accused of threatening victims with gun

BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a man accused of harassing two victims.

Around 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, a man and woman arrived at the police station to file a complaint against a man identified as Jeremiah Clark. According to the male victim, Clark sent them threatening text messages.

The arrest report said Clark threatened to shoot the victims and harm their family members. He also allegedly sent a picture of himself holding a gun.

Authorities contacted Clark and advised him to stop contacting the victims.

Moments after the victims left the station, they called police and said Clark had driven by their residence and pointed a gun at them. Clark was allegedly upset the victims had gone to the police station.

Clark was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper telephone communications.