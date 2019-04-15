61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested, accused of threatening customers at gunpoint in area Walmart

3 hours 40 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, April 15 2019 Apr 15, 2019 April 15, 2019 7:30 PM April 15, 2019 in News
Source: The Daily Star
By: Jordan Whittington

PONCHATOULA - Reports say a man arrested Sunday is accused of threatening customers and employees with a gun at a Walmart location Sunday.

The Daily Star says Ponchatoula Police were informed by Walmart personnel of an incident of a male pointing a semi-automatic rifle at customers and employees. The suspect was seen on surveillance cameras armed with a gun, approaching the front door of Walmart and making threats to kill people. 

Reports say later in the day an officer spotted the suspect's vehicle driving through town and conducted a traffic stop. 26-year-old Gevoki Irving was placed under arrest. A semi-automatic rifle was recovered from the back seat of his vehicle.

Irving was charged with terrorizing and transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

