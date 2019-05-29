Man arrested, accused of taking photos up women's skirts at Ascension Walmart

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly took several inappropriate photos of women at a local Walmart earlier this month.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Randall Tobias of Denham Springs was arrested. Investigators say Tobias took several photos underneath women's skirts over the course of about an hour on May 16.

The sheriff's office says at least two women who visited the Prairieville Walmart between 6 and 7 p.m that day may still be unaware they were photographed.

Tobias was booked into the parish jail on second-offense video voyeurism. He was released on a $20,000 bond.