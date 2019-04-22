65°
Man arrested, accused of sleeping on couch in Governor's Mansion

Monday, April 22 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State police have disclosed they arrested a man last week accused of trespassing at the Governor's Mansion and damaging property.
  
Reynard Green of Baton Rouge was booked Wednesday on counts including simple burglary, criminal trespassing, and criminal damage to property.
  
Booking records show Green was found sleeping on a couch and apparently broke an antique table.
  
Authorities wouldn't immediately comment on whether Governor John Bel Edwards or his family were in the mansion at the time.
  
State Police spokesman J.B. Slaton said Monday that Green also assaulted two law enforcement officers after being taken to a police headquarters.
  
It wasn't immediately clear whether Green had an attorney.
  
Few details of what happened were immediately available and the incident remains under investigation.
