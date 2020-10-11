71°
Man arrested, accused of shooting brother in West Feliciana Parish
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Authorities are investigating a shooting in West Feliciana Parish Thursday evening.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Melinda Lee Lane just off Indian Mound Road. According to the sheriff's office, a man is accused of shooting his own brother.
The victim is being taken to Our Lady of the Lake for treatment.
The alleged shooter is in custody.
