Man arrested, accused of selling stolen vehicle to scrap yard
BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after authorities say he sold a stolen vehicle for scrap parts.
According to the arrest report, on June 4, 2017, a female victim left her vehicle in a parking lot of a food mart in the 2300 block of Jackson Avenue. The woman said she left the vehicle running, keys in the ignition, and her doors were unlocked.
The victim advised she saw an unidentified person drive off in her vehicle without her permission. On April 1, 2019, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office determined that the vehicle was sold at a recycling business on June 5, 2017.
Authorities say the business buys older vehicles to recycle metals and other materials. Ernest Rogers Jr. was the man identified as the person who sold the stolen vehicle to the business. Detectives say Rogers didn't match the description of the person who stole the vehicle in 2017.
Records show Rogers has been arrested multiple times in other auto theft cases.
For the 2017 incident, Rogers was charged with principal to theft of a motor vehicle.
