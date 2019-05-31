Man arrested, accused of knocking doctor unconscious

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of attacking one of the doctors at a Baton Rouge hospital.

Around 5:10 p.m. Thursday deputies were called to OLOL after a patient allegedly knocked a doctor unconscious. The patient was later identified as Dontonyo Grey.

According to the arrest report, Grey walked up to the victim and punched him in the left side of the face. Authorities said Grey had "no dealings with and no knowledge of who the victim was."

Grey was arrested and charged with battery of emergency room personnel.