Man arrested, accused of distributing child pornography

BATON ROUGE - Agents have arrested a man for internet crimes against children.

Nery Wilfredo Lopez Alvarado, 34, was charged with distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Authorities say he was living in Baton Rouge illegally.

“Crimes against children inflict continuous and life-long damage,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. “So we will never waver in doing all that we legally can to bring child predators to justice.

After agents in Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they conducted a joint investigation with the Homeland Security Investigations, and United States Customs and Border Protection.

After being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency placed a detainer on Alvarado.