Two arrested, accused of assisting escaped New Orleans inmate in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who they say booked a motel room for an escaped New Orleans inmate in Baton Rouge as well as the inmate's relative who kept him in a vacant apartment.

According to an arrest affidavit, Vi Duc Nguyen reserved a room at a Super 6 Inn & Suites on May 26, the same day officials arrested escaped New Orleans inmate Lenton Vanburen Jr. in Baton Rouge. During a search incident to arrest, investigators located room cards for Super 6. Video showed Nguyen followed by another subject in similar clothing to Vanburen's at the time of his arrest.

Nguyen told investigators that he got a call from a friend named "Scooter", or James Randolph. He was told by Randolph to pick up his cousin and get him to a hotel room; Nguyen picked up Vanburen.

Police learned Vanburen was staying in a vacant apartment on College Drive, and the apartment's painter was Randolph.

Nguyen and Randolph are the sixth and seventh arrested for assisting Vanburen, as 48-year-old Lenton Vanburen Sr., 41-year-old Angel McKay, 18-year-old Patricia Vanburen, 27-year-old Tyshanea Randolph and 28-year-old Lenika Vanburen were arrested over the last few days.

Nguyen was booked for one count of accessories after the fact and one count of simple escape. Randolph was booked for accessory after the fact to simple escape.