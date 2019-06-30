Man armed with assault rifle robs Jefferson Hwy coffee shop

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff’s deputies in East Baton Rouge Parish are looking for leads in connection with the armed robbery of a Jefferson Highway coffee shop Wednesday night.

EBRSO responded to CC’s Coffee located at 7960 Jefferson Highway in reference to an armed robbery in progress at 10 p.m. on Nov. 25. Reports indicated a man entered the business through the side door, located on the west side of the building, armed with an assault rifle and demanded an employee open the business’ safe.

The man was able to flee the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. Detectives described the man as a black male, between 5’10” and 6’0” tall, husky build, between 25 to 35 years of age. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gloves with a blue cloth covering his face.

Deputies urge anyone with information to contact the EBR Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5000.