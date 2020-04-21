Man angry over stimulus check set mother's shed on fire

Image via Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

MARKSVILLE, La.- The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office arrested a man for allegedly setting his mother's shed on fire out of rage for not receiving a check from the government's COVID-19 stimulus program.

Marvin Smith Jr., 51, got into an argument with his mother on Friday afternoon over his stimulus check status, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said in a news release.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire was set intentionally inside of the shed. Smith was arrested after witnesses told officials they saw him in the shed just moments before the fire started.

Witnesses also told investigators they saw Smith flee the scene after the fire started, according to the news release.

Smith was booked into jail on multiple charges, some unrelated to this incident, after Avoyelles Parish deputies found him armed with a knife.