Man and woman found shot to death in Kenner home, children inside home unharmed

3 years 3 months 4 days ago Monday, April 04 2016 Apr 4, 2016 April 04, 2016 9:00 AM April 04, 2016 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ.com

KENNER- A man and a woman were found shot to death in the bedroom of a Kenner apartment that was also occupied by three young children, according to Kenner Police.

The discovery of the victims was made shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of Idaho Avenue after one of the young children knocked on a neighbor's door and police were called.

The man and the woman were found dead in the bed, according to a Kenner Police spokesman. An infant child was also in the bed. A 5-year-old and 2-year-old child were also in the home. None of the children were physically harmed, police said.

Lt. Brian McGregor, a spokesman for Kenner Police, said that there was no sign of forced entry into the home. The coroner's office is on the scene and Child Protective Services was en route as of 8:30 a.m. to take care of the children's needs.

