88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man and woman found dead at Baton Rouge apartment, police investigating as homicide

2 hours 19 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 May 19, 2020 1:32 PM May 19, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an apparent homicide involving two people at a Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they were called to the scene before before noon Tuesday at the apartment building on W Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road. The department says a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment unit.

Police have said the investigation is being handled as a homicide, but no other details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days