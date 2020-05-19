Man and woman found dead at Baton Rouge apartment, police investigating as homicide

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an apparent homicide involving two people at a Baton Rouge apartment Tuesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they were called to the scene before before noon Tuesday at the apartment building on W Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road. The department says a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment unit.

Police have said the investigation is being handled as a homicide, but no other details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing story.