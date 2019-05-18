Man and woman arrested after police chase in Lake Charles

(left) Kenneth Batiste (right) Lynda Batiste

CALCASIEU PARISH - A man and woman were arrested Friday morning after leading Louisiana State Police on a pursuit from Lacassine to Lake Charles.

Friday, shortly after 9 a.m., a Trooper assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop D attempted to stop a 2018 Nissan Altima for a traffic violation on the I-10 North Frontage Road about 2 miles east of Iowa LA. The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Kenneth Joseph Batiste of Lafayette, refused to stop and led Troopers on a pursuit that traveled west on LA Hwy 3258 towards the city of Iowa.

Batiste committed several traffic violations as he traveled through the city of Iowa in an attempt to elude Troopers and before being taken into custody on Delcomme Street in Lake Charles. The pursuit lasted about 8 minutes.

Batiste and the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Lynda Matrell Batiste of Lafayette, were placed under arrest and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Kenneth Batiste was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, drug charges, crossing the median, and driving left of center. Lynda Batiste was charged with drug charges.

No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged.