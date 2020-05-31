80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man and teen taken to hospital after overnight shooting near Blount Rd.

3 hours 4 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 8:11 AM May 31, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to an overnight shooting on the 400 block of Elmer Avenue near Blount Rd. that sent a teen girl and a man to the hospital.

Authorities say the 19-year-old female along with a 25-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries at the time of the incident.

So far the investigation is on going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days