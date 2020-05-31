80°
Man and teen taken to hospital after overnight shooting near Blount Rd.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to an overnight shooting on the 400 block of Elmer Avenue near Blount Rd. that sent a teen girl and a man to the hospital.
Authorities say the 19-year-old female along with a 25-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries at the time of the incident.
So far the investigation is on going.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.
