Man allegedly used counterfeit cash to buy Girl Scout cookies

Photo: Salem Police Department

SALEM, OR - Police arrested a man in Oregon after he allegedly used counterfeit cash to scam Girl Scouts on multiple occasions.

The Salem Police Department said it responded to two different calls in mid-February from local Girl Scout troops who reported receiving counterfeit cash on separate occasions while selling cookies outside a Walmart.

On both occasions, the man allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies and was given real money in change. The Girl Scout troops later recognized the money as fake and called 911, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Camden Ducharme of Salem, Oregon through video surveillance and with the help of Walmart security officers.

The security guards recognized Ducharme when he returned to the store on Sunday and contacted police.

Ducharme was booked at the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree forgery as well as third-degree theft. Online jail records show he has since been released.