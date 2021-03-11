Man allegedly threw away marijuana cigarette in front of deputies after getting pulled over

ST. MARTINVILLE - A man was booked on a slew of drug charges after he stepped out of his car still holding a marijuana cigarette during a traffic stop.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies saw Hubert Wiltz, 60, toss away what turned out to be a hand-rolled cigarette as he got out of his car. After deputies realized the cigarette contained drugs, they searched the vehicle and found nearly $1,000 in cash, along with what they suspected to be crack cocaine.

Wiltz agreed to let deputies search his home, where they found a variety of drugs including amphetamines, ecstasy and oxycodone. The search also turned up drug paraphernalia and additional items used to make and distribute illegal drugs.

Wiltz was booked for a traffic offense and a plethora of drug charges.