Man allegedly stole nearly $2,000 of clothes from Ralph Lauren in Tanger Outlet

GONZALES - Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $2,000 of clothing from a Ralph Lauren Polo.
Security footage showed the man entering the store in Tanger Outlet Mall shortly before 8:00 p.m. on May 26. He was confronted by an employee as he was leaving the store with the stolen merchandise, the Gonzales Police Department said the man declared he had a knife as he was leaving.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives with the GPD at (225) 647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
