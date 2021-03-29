65°
Man allegedly spent year sexually abusing 14-year-old boy
BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy on multiple occasions.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Davon Brumfield, 20, was arrested Monday.
The victim told police he and Brumfield had an "affair" over the past year. Police said Brumfield had him perform sex acts about a dozen times.
Brumfield denied having a relationship with the victim.
Brumfield was booked on charges of sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
