Man allegedly shot into crowd, charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder

SLIDELL - A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots into a group of people standing outside an apartment complex building.

Slidell police officers responded to the apartment building Wednesday morning, where six victims were standing outside. One man had been shot in the leg. Officers said one of the victims was a two-year-old girl.

Law enforcement said the victim is expected to be okay and noted the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier that morning.

Officers said 35-year-old Kevin Roberts was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.