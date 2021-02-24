Man allegedly shot ex-wife to death inside her Roseland home

ROSELAND - A man is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife at her home after the two got into an argument Tuesday.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said Jason Saizan, 55, shot Chrsit Lee Jones, 49, inside her home along LA 1058 Tuesday evening. Deputies discovered her body after receiving a call about the shooting a short while later.

When sheriff's deputies took Saizan into custody early Wednesday morning, he told them he shot Jones after a dispute inside the home. No other details were immediately available.

Saizan was booked into the parish jail on a charge of second-degree murder.