Man allegedly shot ex-wife 4 times on day of child custody hearing

HOUSTON, Tex. - A man allegedly cut the power to his ex-wife's home before he broke in and shot her four times, all on the same day they were scheduled to appear in court for a child custody hearing.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around 3:30 Monday morning at a neighborhood in Harris County.

KTRK reports Aaron B. Wright used an unlocked power box outside the home to cut off the electricity and broke in through a back window before shooting his estranged wife four times.

The station reported the pair was scheduled to appear in court for a custody hearing that same day, and Wright feared he would lose custody of his children. Their four kids, ages 5 to 12, were asleep in their beds when the shooting happened.

None of the children were hurt, and they're currently in the care of relatives.

Surveillance video showed Wright and a second person, believed to be his girlfriend, park down the street from the house shortly before the attack. Wright then approached the home on foot.

It's unclear whether Wright's girlfriend is also facing charges.

The sheriff's office added that Wright had threatened to harm his ex-wife's boyfriend in the past.

"I do understand that he has threatened the new boyfriend multiple times," Harris County Deputy Investigator John Mook said. "I'm sure this was a contentious divorce as well. We're looking into all of that."

Wright was booked on a charge of aggravated assault.

The victim is hospitalized in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.