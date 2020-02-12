Man allegedly shot at trucker in road rage encounter on I-10

GRAMERCY - A man from Baton Rouge allegedly fired a handgun at another person after causing a wreck on I-10 Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police says Christopher Williams, 47, was booked Wednesday on several charges tied to the attack.

Williams was allegedly driving erratically on I-10 east in Gramercy when he ran into an 18-wheeler, prompting both drivers to pull over. Once they stopped, however, Williams allegedly stuck a handgun out the driver's side window and shot at the semi. The gunfire struck the 18-wheeler, but no one was hurt.

After firing the weapon, Williams reportedly fled the scene.

The truck driver called police, and state troopers were able to identify Williams as the aggressor. He eventually turned himself in to state police.

He was booked into the St. James Parish Jail for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and reckless operation.