Man allegedly shot at police during Tuesday night chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly shot at police as he led multiple agencies on a pursuit through Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said its officers were called in to help State Police pursue a pickup truck around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, 40-year-old Borloz Louidor, allegedly fire a shot at a BRPD officer during the chase.
Police lost sight of the truck then found it near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Louidor was found hiding on Blackwell Drive off Winbourne Avenue.
He was booked on attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated flight from an officer.
