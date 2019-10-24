Man allegedly sets fire to truck, is arrested by firefighters

Rayfield Grant

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters arrested a man for allegedly setting fire to a truck after arguing with the vehicle's owner.

On October 3, Rayfield Grant and a local resident were arguing at the resident's home on Evangeline Street. Apparently, Grant had previously agreed to do some work on the resident's truck, which was parked nearby.

During the quarrel, the owner told Grant to leave his property.

Grant left, but allegedly returned with gasoline, which he poured on the hood of the truck.

Authorities say he then used a cigarette lighter to ignite the fire.

Grant was booked on charges of simple arson.

This incident was not the first time Grant engaged in an argument that escalated into an alleged criminal act.

In 2016, Grant was arrested after a feud with a neighbor went too far and ended with Grant firing multiple gunshots into the air.

As a result, Grant was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and resisting an officer.

Now, following Grant's most recent arrest for arson, his bond has been set at $46,500.