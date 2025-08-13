Man allegedly set fire to Baton Rouge home with four children inside; 'everyone is going to die'

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for four counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly set fire to a home with four juveniles inside, yelling, "everyone is going to die."

Arrest documents alleged Alfred Jarvis, 46, was arrested after the fire on Inverrary Drive on Tuesday. Investigators found the home had been broken into, and the children inside the home said they smelled gasoline after Jarvis allegedly poured it inside.

Witnesses also told the Baton Rouge Police Department that Jarvis had two restraining orders against him. Two nights before the fire, Jarvis is also accused of having come to the home and ripping the Ring doorbell off of the entrance.

The victim with the restraining order also received a text from Jarvis asking, "B**** do I got your attention"?

Officers also said that while the warrant was being typed for Jarvis' arrest, the victim received another message from Jarvis in which he says the victim is "dead to him" and that he would kill them.

Jarvis was arrested for several charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, home invasion and criminal trespass.