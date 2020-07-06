Man allegedly robs Boost Mobile on O'Neal Lane, is arrested within hours

Terrance Selvage

BATON ROUGE - According to investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a man with a history of armed robbery and burglary attempted to rob a Boost Mobile store on O'Neal Lane, Sunday (July 5).

Investigators submitted an official document detailing the incident, stating that 33-year-old Terrance Selvage walked into the store shortly before 1 p.m. and approached a Boost Mobile employee with phone-related questions.

However, officials say when the employee retrieved three phones and showed them to Selvage, he grabbed the phones and ran out of the store.

Investigators go on to say, the employee pursued Selvage until Selvage came to a stop and pulled a gun on the employee.

At this point, authorities say they were called to the scene and used a description of Selvage's vehicle to track him down at a RaceTrack gas station on Old Hammond Highway.

Investigators say after a brief foot pursuit, Selvage was apprehended.

The affidavit documenting the arrest states that during his arrest, Selvage asked if he could get a summons if he returned the phones and then directed investigators to where he'd put the phones in his vehicle.

Selvage was arrested on one count of armed robbery and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.