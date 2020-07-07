Man allegedly robbed victim outside of Q Mart store

James Bell

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department report catching up with and arresting a man accused in a June 15th robbery outside of a Q Mart store on North Foster Drive.

Police say a victim told them he'd just exited Q Mart when a woman walked up to him and began talking to him.

When he paused to reply, the victim told authorities, a man approached him from behind and placed what felt like a gun at his back, telling him to 'give him everything.'

An official police report says the victim handed over his wallet and the couple fled into their waiting vehicle with the victim's $840.

Police say they were able to track down the vehicle by its license plate number and discover it belonged to 50-year-old James Bell who was staying at a room in the Alamo Hotel on Florida Boulevard.

Police report finding Bell at the Alamo, which is where he was questioned and arrested.

When asked about his whereabouts, Bell denied the robbery and said he hadn't even left his room all day, except for a brief visit to a nearby Burger King.

Police say they could not find evidence of Bell having a gun and took this to mean he'd faked pulling a gun on the victim.

After the victim identified Bell as the man who'd robbed him, Bell was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree robbery.