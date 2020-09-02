Man allegedly raped 12-year-old after meeting her on social media

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly used social media to meet and lure a young girl to his home for sex.

Jonathan Dejean, 25, was arrested earlier this month after two alleged meet-ups with a 12-year-old.

Arrest records say the victim's mother discovered what happened after she went to wake her daughter up for school one morning and found she wasn't home. The mother used an app to track down the location of her daughter's phone, which was at another address in Baton Rouge.

When she left the house to search for the girl, the woman found her daughter walking back toward her home. The girl then pointed out the address where she spent the night to her parents.

The girl explained to her parents that Djean had a rideshare driver bring him to her house to pick her up and then bring her to his home, where the two had sex. Dejean then allegedly had a driver drop her off near her home the next morning. The girl said Dejean had her sneak out of her home like this on two separate occasions.

The victim said she met Dejean on social media and believed he was 19 years old.

Dejean was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and first-degree rape.