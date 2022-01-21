Man allegedly ran down I-110 with bag of drugs while fleeing deputies

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked on drug and weapons charges after a chase through Baton Rouge that ended with him fleeing down I-110 on foot.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported Isiah London, 30, fled after deputies tried to pull him over for not wearing a seat belt on Breckenridge Avenue. London allegedly refused to stop, ignoring traffic signals, veering into oncoming traffic to dodge a semi-truck, and running another vehicle off the road as he made his way to Airline Highway.

A rear tire blew out on London's vehicle as he tried to get onto I-110, causing him to lose control and crash into a wooded area. Deputies then spotted London fleeing the car and running down I-110 with a brown satchel across his shoulder.

A passerby helped deputies stop London and he was taken into custody.

When a deputy asked London why he ran, he told them "I have dope in my bag." Deputies found that London was carrying suspected brown heroin in his bag, along with guns in his passenger seat which he claimed belonged to his cousin.

London was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked on charges including resisting an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute.