Man allegedly pulled gun on gym employee over lack of masks

Photo: KSTP

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - A Minnesota man allegedly pointed a gun at a health club employee after complaining that too many members were exercising without masks.

Michael Florhaug, 64, was arrested Thursday at an LA Fitness in Maplewood. Prosecutors said the assistant manager, Mike Olson, tackled the gunman when it was believed he might shoot gym members without a mask on.

The altercation began when Florhaug approached the front desk to complain about members not wearing masks. Olson explained how the gym lacked the proper staff to enforce the mask mandate within the club, and suggested Florhaug “was welcome to pay an employee out of his own pocket to enforce the mask rules," the Star Tribune reported.

Florhaug yelled at the manager, then began trying to take pictures of club members without masks on to report them. When Olson tried to intervene, Florhaug pulled out a gun and pointed it at the manager, who promptly backed away. He continued on to the front of the club, which is when Olson subdued him, according to the criminal complaint.

Florhaug is facing a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.