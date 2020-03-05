Man allegedly kicked deputy, shouted racial slurs at him prior to arrest

Corey Shelley was arrested for simple battery and hate crimes Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested for battering a man and woman, fighting with authorities, and shouting racial slurs at a deputy during an incident on Wednesday.

According to an official report, 53-year-old Corey Shelley was arguing with a man and a woman on Mast Drive when he further exasperated their disagreement by hitting both of them.

The two victims contacted deputies for assistance.

Deputies say after they arrived and attempted to restrain Shelley, he became combative and resisted arrest.

The official report composed by the deputies states that Shelley kicked one of them, shouted a racial slur at him and then threatened to kill them both.

Shelley was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of simple battery and one count of hate crimes.

