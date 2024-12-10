65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man allegedly in possession of stolen gun arrested in LSU parking garage

1 hour 45 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2024 Dec 10, 2024 December 10, 2024 4:10 PM December 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of having a stolen gun was allegedly found by police hiding underneath a car in an LSU parking garage.

According to the LSU Police Department, officers saw three masked people with gloves on in the Nicholson Gateway Garage around 9:30 p.m. 

An affidavit says when they saw the officer, the people took off and one tripped. Instead of running away, 24-year-old Antonio Stewart crawled underneath a nearby car to hide. 

Officers said Stewart told officers that he had a gun in his front pocket. Arrest paperwork said he pulled out a handgun that had been stolen from Marshall, Texas. Police noted it was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Trending News

Stewart was arrested and booked for possession of a stolen gun, carrying a gun in a firearm-free zone and resisting arrest. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days