Man allegedly in possession of stolen gun arrested in LSU parking garage
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of having a stolen gun was allegedly found by police hiding underneath a car in an LSU parking garage.
According to the LSU Police Department, officers saw three masked people with gloves on in the Nicholson Gateway Garage around 9:30 p.m.
An affidavit says when they saw the officer, the people took off and one tripped. Instead of running away, 24-year-old Antonio Stewart crawled underneath a nearby car to hide.
Officers said Stewart told officers that he had a gun in his front pocket. Arrest paperwork said he pulled out a handgun that had been stolen from Marshall, Texas. Police noted it was loaded with a round in the chamber.
Stewart was arrested and booked for possession of a stolen gun, carrying a gun in a firearm-free zone and resisting arrest.
