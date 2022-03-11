69°
Man allegedly exposed himself to employees in Gonzales drive-thru
GONZALES - Employees working at a business in Ascension Parish said a customer exposed himself when he pulled up to their drive-thru window.
Curtis Weams Jr., 37, was arrested Friday on a charge of obscenity.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday at a business on N Burnside Avenue in Gonzales. The sheriff's office did not immediately specify the location where the crime took place.
The employees told investigators that Weams had ordered a drink and then began masturbating in the drive-thru line. Weams fled the area before deputies arrived.
The sheriff's office said investigators used surveillance video to identify Weams as the suspect.
