Man allegedly exposed himself to employees in Gonzales drive-thru

1 hour 59 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, March 11 2022 Mar 11, 2022 March 11, 2022 12:25 PM March 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Employees working at a business in Ascension Parish said a customer exposed himself when he pulled up to their drive-thru window. 

Curtis Weams Jr., 37, was arrested Friday on a charge of obscenity.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday at a business on N Burnside Avenue in Gonzales. The sheriff's office did not immediately specify the location where the crime took place.

The employees told investigators that Weams had ordered a drink and then began masturbating in the drive-thru line. Weams fled the area before deputies arrived. 

The sheriff's office said investigators used surveillance video to identify Weams as the suspect.

