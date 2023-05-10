74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man allegedly bought, put tracking device on woman's vehicle

1 hour 12 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, May 10 2023 May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 7:39 AM May 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly placing a tracking device on the underside of a woman's car. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call in which a woman stated there was an "unknown object" on the underside of the rear-passenger side of her car. She removed the object, which deputies determined to be a Spytec GPS tracking device. 

Investigators said they traced the device to have been purchased and tracked by 29-year-old Austin Henrikson. 

Trending News

Henrikson was arrested Tuesday and booked for the prohibited usage of a tracking device. His bond has not yet been set. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days