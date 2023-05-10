74°
Man allegedly bought, put tracking device on woman's vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly placing a tracking device on the underside of a woman's car.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call in which a woman stated there was an "unknown object" on the underside of the rear-passenger side of her car. She removed the object, which deputies determined to be a Spytec GPS tracking device.
Investigators said they traced the device to have been purchased and tracked by 29-year-old Austin Henrikson.
Henrikson was arrested Tuesday and booked for the prohibited usage of a tracking device. His bond has not yet been set.
