Man admits self into hospital after being shot on Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting on Gus Young Avenue that left one man injured.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 Block of Gus Young Avenue. Officials say a man was reportedly shot but left the scene before officials arrived. The victim was later admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.