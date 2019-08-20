Man accused of watching victims, touching himself inappropriately

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of masturbating in public multiple times Monday.

According to the arrest report, the victims were walking in the 4300 block of E. Brookstown Drive around 5:25 p.m. when a man in a white Ford Mustang pulled up beside them. The driver was identified as Robert Scott.

Authorities say as Scott watched the victims, he began to touch himself. Once the victims noticed they ran away and Scott left the scene.

Scott allegedly saw the victims two more times that evening. Each time, he was allegedly touching himself and watching them.

Officers later located Scott and charged him with obscenity.