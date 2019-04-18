Man accused of using stolen credit card, stealing package

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges following three separate incidents in Baton Rouge.

On March 1, 2019 deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a reported vehicle burglary on Sherwood Commons Boulevard. At the scene, the victim said two wallets were stolen from the center console of her Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim also told authorities someone had used one of her credit cards at a Walgreens on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Authorities were able to get surveillance video from the store of the suspect.

The suspect was later identified as Clayborn Hyde.

On April 7, law enforcement arrived at the suspect's residence for a burglary investigation. After Hyde was taken into custody, deputies found a package inside the home with a shipping address that didn't match Hyde's address. Authorities believe Hyde stole the package from a different location in the neighborhood. After speaking with the victims, deputies discovered they ordered a package but it never arrived.

Law enforcement went back to the suspect's residence on April 17 and arrested Hyde on drug charges.

Hyde was charged with identity theft, access device fraud, two counts of theft, possession of crystal methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.