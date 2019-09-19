76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man accused of using rap song to threaten woman, family

1 hour 40 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 September 19, 2019 7:06 AM September 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested a man accused of making a threatening rap video.

According to the arrest report, 39-year-old Hansel Temple mentioned the victim by name. He also threatened to harm the woman and members of her family.

The victim told authorities that even before she was made aware of the rap video, Temple had harassed her in numerous ways. Due to the nature of the song and the ongoing harassment, the victim contacted authorities.

Temple was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. He is also facing a charge for issuing a worthless check in an unrelated incident.

