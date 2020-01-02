Man accused of using a racial slur while terrorizing is behind bars

BATON ROUGE - Officers with New York's Albany County Police Department contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department in connection with 66-year-old Gary Grzybowski, a Baton Rouge resident, who allegedly threatened to shoot several African-American's in Albany County.

According to a police report, after several black men got into a Christmas Eve fight at a mall in Albany, New York, a man who police believed was Grzybowski, called the Albany Times Union newspaper and left them a voice message saying he intended to either hurt or kill the men who were fighting in the Crossgates Mall, "so let everyone be warned."

Authorities say that in the message, Grzybowski used a derogatory word when referring to the people who were fighting.

Baton Rouge Police say when they caught up with Grzybowski, he confessed to overdrinking and then leaving the aforementioned message with the Albany Times Union newspaper; he also mentioned that he didn't seriously plan to hurt anyone and that he "likes black people."

Grzybowski was arrested on one count of terrorizing and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.