Man accused of trespassing and carrying crystal meth while hunting without a license

Brandon M. Tullier

BATON ROUGE – Authorities say a complaint about a man who was accused of trespassing while hunting, led to his arrest on charges of possessing crystal meth.

On Sunday evening, officers with Louisiana’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded to complaints about a person who was allegedly trespassing as he hunted on land near Baton Rouge’s Hooper Road.

Officers say they went to the area and found 37-year-old Brandon Michael Tullier carrying a loaded hunting rifle and wearing camouflage.

According to a police report, upon checking to ensure that Tullier had a compliant hunting license, officers found he did not.

Officers say Tullier also lacked deer tags and had failed to don the law’s required ‘hunter’s orange’ gear.

In addition to this, officers report that Tullier was found in possession of what appeared to be crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Tullier was subsequently arrested on charges of drug possession, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, hunting without resident basic license, hunting without big game license, failure to comply with deer tagging regulations, and failure to wear hunter orange.