Man accused of threatening, kidnapping ex girlfriend in front of their child

Ryan Gibson Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping his former girlfriend, who is also the mother of his children.

Deputies say 36-year-old Ryan Gibson abducted the woman on a Wednesday night in October of 2019.

According to a police report, Gibson forced his way into the Hooper Road residence where his ex was staying and told her she had to come with him so they could "talk things out."

The woman told investigators while Gibson was demanding she come with him, she spotted a gun tucked in the waistband of his pants.

Deputies say Gibson later beat the woman when she tried to get this gun away from him.

The woman told authorities she only agreed to go with Gibson out of fear for her life and for the life of her child, who was in the home at the time of the incident.

While he drove the two of them around in his car, deputies say the woman told Gibson her mother knew she was missing and at some point the woman's mother even called Gibson, letting him know her daughter had been reported missing to the police.

After learning that his victim had been reported missing, deputies say Gibson released her and fled.

When it was all over and investigators were speaking with the woman about the incident, one of her children, a four-year-old, walked into the room and said, "My daddy hurt my mom and he had a gun; he made mom cry in the car."

The bruises and cuts on the woman's face, corroborated with other eyewitness accounts of Gibson's actions, so authorities searched for him but were unable to catch up with him until Tuesday, May 12.

Gibson was arrested on multiple charges, which included second-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse.