Man accused of theft, hit-and-run after stolen car chase through multiple St. Mary Parish towns

BERWICK — A man was arrested Friday morning on multiple felony charges after he allegedly led officers on a multi-jurisdiction car chase.

Morgan City Police officials said they arrested 38-year-old Jeremiah Jawayne Wiltz after they received a complaint of a stolen vehicle. Officers said they saw a silver-colored van driven by Wiltz that matched the description.

A spokesperson said an officer parked behind the vehicle and Wiltz quickly backed up, ramming into the police vehicle.

Wiltz then led officers through towns before ending in Berwick, where the local police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit.

In Berwick, police said Wiltz left the vehicle and fled causing officers to create a perimeter around the area. This lasted about an hour, police leaders said. When Wiltz was located he pulled out a gun and "held himself hostage," police said.

Wiltz was eventually taken into custody.

Wiltz is being charged with hit-and-run, possession of stolen property over $25,000, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.