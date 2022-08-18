Man accused of telling officer 'I'll blow your police car up.'

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday morning after they say he approached an off-duty Central Police officer and threatened to blow up his patrol car.

East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s deputies say they were called around 2 a.m. Sunday after a Central Police officer said 32-year-old Emmett Scott approached him yelling racial slurs and said, “I’ll blow your police car up.”

The victim told investigators that Scott started to walk away after he said he was an off-duty police officer.

Deputies said they contacted Scott and placed him under arrest. At the time of the arrest, Scott told deputies that he had been drinking and was walking to clear his head.

Scott was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was booked for disturbing the peace and communicating of false information of planned arson.